Royal Parenting: Meghan Markle Reportedly Says She’s Raising Kid With ‘Fluid” Approach To Gender

Sources Say She Wants To Avoid Gender Stereotypes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking an approach to parenting that gives their child more leeway with their gender expression.

The pair recently had their baby shower, and rumors say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a baby boy. However, according to Vanity Fair, the two are trying to move away from gender stereotypes no matter the sex of the baby. A source close to the couple said that Meghan told at least one friend that they want to nurture their kid with a more fluid approach to gender.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was ‘fluid,’” the source told Vanity Fair.

The future parents are already sticking to their values, according to sources. They reportedly have a gender-neutral nursery with whites and grays over the typical pink vs. blue color schemes.

Their gender fluid approach to raising their kid could mean various things in the future. It could be as simple as not forcing Barbie dolls on a girl or telling the boy they can only stick to one type of profession. Celebs like Kate Hudson and Angelina Jolie are already championing gender fluid ways of raising their kid. Hudson even went on Instagram to say she’s bringing up her kids “to feel free to be exactly who they want to be.”

Some studies show positive effects too.

According to a study in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, children enrolled in Sweden’s gender-neutral kindergarten system had more access to opportunities, which researcher predict could result in more success as adults.

Of course, countries like Sweden differ drastically when it comes to things like healthcare, which could play a role in overall child access and success.

But still, the report could still give major insight to the future well-being of kids.