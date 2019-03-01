Break Ups: Yvonne Orji Calls It Quits With Her NFL Godiva Bae

Yvonne Orji Talks Break Up With Emmanuel Acho

“I am newly single!” Yvonne Orji just revealed on the podcast ‘Jesus & Jollof’ that she is happily single. No need to feel bad for the actress, she tells cohost Luvvie that this is just fine. She actually has been focusing on furnishing a new house.

Yvonne Orji says she was looking for a house for 9 months and finally she got what she wanted through Jesus. Previously, Orji dated Emmanuel Acho, a God-fearing ex-NFL linebacker who also works as an ESPN analyst. The two seemed quite serious, but Yvonne says God has bigger plans for her. Cheers to her future with out him!

