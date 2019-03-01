They Won: Cardi B And Bruno Mars Release Very Flirty Video For Their Collaborative Single “Please Me” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B And Bruno Mars Release “Please Me” Music Video
Cardi B’s foot is on the gas and we don’t expect her to let up anytime soon.
Today Belcalis released the music video for her new single featuring Bruno Mars “Please Me” and we have a feeling Offset had zero say in the video treatment.
Press play below to check it out.
Thoughts? Lol
