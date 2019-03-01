Ava DuVernay Just Announced A Title & Release Date For Her ‘Central Park Five’ Netflix Series

Ava DuVernay Announces New Title For Central Park Five Series

Ava DuVernay isn’t only a talented director, producer, and screenwriter, but she also knows how to build anticipation.

She’s had us all looking forward to her upcoming Netflix series on The Central Park Five for over a year now, and finally, it’s almost time for the series to hit the streaming platform.

To kick off the month of March, Ava took to Twitter today to announce that the series–which was previously said to be titled The Central Park Five–now has a new title: When They See Us. She also let the world know that it’s going to premiere globally on May 31, 2019.

Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of color who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31. A film in four parts about who they really are. WHEN THEY SEE US. pic.twitter.com/QQBVqo4TYM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2019

“In 1989, five black and brown teen boys were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and branded The Central Park Five, a moniker that has followed them since that time.” DuVernay says in a statement about the reasoning behind the name change for the series. ” In 2019, our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories. In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system. We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker.”

When They See Us hits Netflix on May 31.