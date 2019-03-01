Love & (No More) War: Tamar Talks “Toxic” Marriage To Vince, Then Shades THIS Famous Family

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce & Lindsay Lohan Drama

It seems that somehow after divorce and abuse allegations, Tamar Braxton and ex-husband Vincent Herbert are friends again. In fact, in a new update courtesy of the “Wanna Love You Boy” singer, she comments that they’re “great.”

“Vince and I don’t work together anymore but I’m glad I got my friend back,” Tamar said, according to The Jasmine Brand. “Our relationship is great. Obviously, I never thought I’d be in this situation but I think it’s for the best.”

Tamar goes on to admit that mixing business with pleasure with her husband became very “toxic”—so maybe she’s right, as far as their breakup being for the best.

“I think there’s hope that he’s happy and definitely hope for my own happiness because us together and working together was completely toxic. Our marriage had absolutely no hope after a few years of working together, the way we was working together.”

Elsewhere, Tamar talks Lindsay Lohan hating following her Celebrity Big Brother win (Although, Lohan later claimed she was hacked). Shady Tay said the Lohans are at the TOP of her prayer list.

“Well we are going to keep the Lohans on the top of the prayer list. They have been there for about ten years. We are going to leave them at the TOP of the list.”

As far as if she’d do the show again, that’s a NO. “GOD NO! AIN’T NO CHECK, AIN’T NO CHICKEN!.” she said, according to the publication.