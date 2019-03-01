“Love & Marriage: Huntsville”: Is Melody Ready To Bow Out Of The Comeback Group? [VIDEO]

Melody Meets With The Comeback Group

If you’ve been watching OWN’s Saturday night show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” you already know that Melody and Martell have been on a bumpy road all season long — but will their problems put an end to the work the Comeback Group has been doing?

Here’s more about the new episode airing Saturday:

Before Martell heads into surgery, Melody drops a bomb that things will be changing once he is fully recovered. Meanwhile, The Comeback Group is on the brink of collapse, and Tisha’s quest to become a working mom may finally upend her marriage.

Melody’s Last Stand airs Saturday, March 2 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN