LHHH: La’Britney Sings Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, & More In A Game Of Song Association [Video]

La’Britney Tackles Tracks From Erykah Badu, Beyoncé, and Tove Lo

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s La’Britney was the latest artist to stop by ELLE for a game of Song Association.

Watch as she sings through some of her favorites from the likes of Beyoncé, an Erykah Badu classic, and an ode to her hometown of Detroit. Peep the latest episode of Song Association down below as La’Britney flexes her impressive vocal chops and eases her way through more than a dozen classics.