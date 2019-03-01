Who Do You Believe? Jordyn Woods Said NOTHING Happened With Tristan Thompson And Twitter Is In SHAMBLES

Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk Destroys Twitter

Jordyn Woods went to the Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story and it certainly was newsworthy.

The quick notes are:

– Her and Tristan did NOT have sex

– She apologized to Khloe and Kylie

– She did have her legs dangling over his at some point at the party and there was no lap dance involved.

– Tristan kissed Jordyn on the way out the next morning after they partied all night

– Jordyn regrets going to the party

– Jordyn is willing to do a lie detector test

Twitter is totally split down the middle. Is she lying? Is she being truthful?