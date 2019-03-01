Jordyn Woods Denies Sleeping With Tristan Thompson On “Red Table Talk,” Offers To Take A Lie Detector Test! [VIDEO]

Jordyn Woods Talks To Jada Pinkett Smith About Tristan Thompson Scandal

The world has been waiting ALL WEEK for Jordyn Woods to break her silence regarding allegations she hooked up with Tristan Thompson at a party last Sunday… Well, Jordyn joined Jada Pinkett Smith for a special edition of “Red Table Talk” where Jada and Will both shared their support for Jordyn and spoke openly about their longtime relationship with Jordyn’s family (her late father was a sound engineer for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). Jordyn took full responsibility for being where shouldn’t have been (a party at Thompson’s) but says that she and Thompson never made out or slept together and she never sat on Thompson’s lap, just on the arm of the chair he was sitting on.

Watch the episode below:

Jordyn completely denied most of the tabloid rumors:

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she said. “It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

She also said it wasn’t that big of a deal that she was there all night:

“In my life, in my world, it makes sense,” she said. “Two nights before, I had been on kind of a partying binge. That wasn’t the first place I stayed until 6 in the morning. There was always somebody there while I was there. Even up until the moment that I left, there were people there. I finally look outside and I’m like, ‘Look the sun’s coming up. I need to take myself home.’”

Tristan tried to convince Jordyn to stay but she declined…

“He’s like, are you sure? It’s fine, you can be safe here.’ I was like, ‘You know what, I need to go.’ I had a car outside, there was a driver that had been waiting.”

But it wasn’t a completely innocent night, Jordyn admitted to drinking:

“I feel like I can’t point fingers. I can’t say you did this, because I allowed myself to be in that position. I allowed myself to be there,” she said. “I never was belligerently drunk to where I can’t remember what happened. I was never blacked out. There was alcohol involved. I was drunk, I was not tipsy, I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was.”

She also says Tristan kissed her on the way out:

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, adding that there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.” “It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.” “I didn’t know how to feel,” she said. “I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after. I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen.'”

Do you guys believe Jordyn when she says she didn’t sleep with Tristan? She’s offered to take a lie detector test. She also says that she spoke with both Khloé and Kylie to apologize but feels she may have caused more harm by not admitting to the kiss in the first place.

“I had talked to Kylie and Khloé in the morning and I told them I was there,” she said. “I had talked to Khloé and she asked me what was going on, if everything was fine. In my head, in trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, ‘No he was chilling, everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.’” “I was honest about being there but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” she continued. “I just knew how much turmoil that was going on that I was like, let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.”

How do you think Jordyn did with the interview? We thought it was great when she said she wasn’t there to play the victim and it’s important that she noted the attacks on her and her family and how disruptive the scandal has been to her life.

While Jordyn told Jada: “I know I’m not the reason Tristan and Khloé aren’t together.”

Khloe feels differently.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

As the “Red Table Talk” episode was airing, Khloe tweeted:

Meanwhile the discussion continues… Fans can come to the Red Table for a Watch Party in the Red Table Talk Facebook Group on Sunday (3/3) at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT to discuss the episode as they view it together!