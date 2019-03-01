Khloe K. Blames Jordyn Woods For Tristan’s Homewrecking Peenanigans, Gets DRAGGED To BooBooTheFoolville

“YoU r Da ReEeSun Ma FaMuleE bOkE uP” pic.twitter.com/KwXirb6Bmm — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) March 1, 2019

Twitter Vs. Khloe K. (AGAIN)

Whew chil-lay, this Kardashian vs. Jordyn Woods saga is MESSY messy and swerved even more left when Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk and addressed the Tristan cheating scandal that, within minutes, set off Khloe K. who blamed HER instead of her dirty dog baby daddy.

Yea, that really happened and stirred up hilariously petty hysteria (and JennerDashian slander) across the whole entire internet.

everyone: ARE YOU GONNA START BLAMING TRISTAN TOO?? khloe: pic.twitter.com/7y7z7PGsHy — isaaciaga (@jadorewhore) March 1, 2019

Peep the latest well-deserved Khloe K. DRAGGING on the flip.