Khloe Kardashian Is STILL Getting DESTROYED For Trying To Come At Jordyn Woods Over Her Jacked Up Relationship

Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged

It’s been a long 24 hours for Khloe Kardashian who tried to respond to Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk appearance with her cry to see the internet’s store manager. It’s been 24 hours of straight up dragging and slander directed at her general area. Khloe, of course, seems to have forgotten she stole Tristan from a pregnant woman. She seems to have forgotten his loooooooong history of cheating before Jordyn. All to come after a black woman.

The jig. It’s sky high.

Twitter has been giving her the blues the whole time and she absolutely deserves. Take a look at the continued onslaught…