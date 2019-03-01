Hey Stoopid: Khloe Blasts ‘Lying’ Jordyn Woods For ‘Breaking Up’ Her Family, But Lets Tristan Slide Because Of THIS…

Khloe Reacts To Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’, Says She’s Lying

Khloe Kardashian has responded to Jordyn Woods‘ “Red Table Talk” confession, and she’s calling her a liar.

The reality star insinuated in tweets that Jordyn never apologized like she stated in her interview. Khloe also says Jordyn’s story was flat out dishonest. We are guessing she is comparing Jordyn’s take to whatever baby daddy Tristan Thompson told her privately…

Why are you lying @ jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

After Khloe tweeted this, folks got up in her a$$ about blaming Jordyn and she added this part about Tristan…

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.

What do these tweets even mean? Tristan is to blame BUT he’s her baby daddy so he gets a pass?

Interesting. During her conversation with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jordyn admitted she was wrong for being at Tristan’s house after the club, she admitted to having her legs lying across his on a couch with people around and revealed he did kiss her at least once as she left his house. The 21-year-old, however, says they never slept together.

What do YOU think of Khloe’s reaction to Jordyn’s take on what happened?

Meanwhile, twitter is reminding Khloe her baby daddy is trash. Hit the flip to see.