Real BlacKKKlansman: Civil Rights Activist Leads Neo-Nazi Group, Plans To Destroy It From The Inside 

This year’s Black History Month should go on record as the weirdest one thus far. To top it all off, a 54-year old Civil Rights Activist came out as the leader of one of America’s Biggest Neo-Nazi groups with plans to destroy it from the inside. James Hart Stern has been named as the director and president of National Socialist Movement (NSM) after taking over for their former leader Jeff Schoep.

Stern told WVIR that he had “no official or casual relationship with this group prior to February 2019,” and therefore cannot be held responsible for their actions. In a video on his website, Stern stated,

“I have personally targeted eradicating the [Ku Klux Klan] and the National Socialist Movement, which are two organizations here in this country which have all too long been given privileges they don’t deserve. It is the decision of the National Socialist Movement to plead liable to all causes of actions listed in the complaint against it.”

The Nationalist group is being sued for conspiracy and negligence following their involvement in the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia. No word on how Stern rose to power but…this should be interesting to watch unfold.