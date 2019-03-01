Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi B, The Car Accident, And His Kids [Video]

Offset Opens Up About His Marriage, His Kids, & More

Offset had a tough year in 2018. From surviving a car accident, to splitting and rekindling his relationship with his wife Cardi B, the lead-up to his first solo project, Father of Four, has been life-changing.

Beside the many hardships, Offset most definitely has a lot to be grateful for and he puts it all on wax in his brand new album, so he stopped by the Durtty Boyz Show to talk about everything that he’s gone through in totality.

Check out the interview below: