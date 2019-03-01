Jesus Take The Wheel: Arizona Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Sixth Grader While Other Student Watched

Teacher Accused Of Having A Relationship With Sixth Grade Student

Last year, a teacher in Arizona allegedly coerced and assaulted a 13-year-old student at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear when she was 27. At the time, police released texts between Zamora and the student following her arrest in March 2018–but now, Arziona Republic reports that more disturbing details in the case have since been revealed.

When speaking with a police interviewer, the 13-year-old said that he couldn’t recall at what point his interactions with the teacher started to escalate to the alleged assault. “She said she wanted to give me a blow job and my stuff is really big and stuff like that,” he explained. He also said that one day during a parent-teacher meeting, the 27-years-old hugged and kissed him.

The teacher, Brittany Zamora, allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the student at the back of the classroom while other students were there watching videos. During the interview, he said that she would often pretend to drop something or look for stuff at her desk and she would “touch his stuff.” He added that he would also send her notes during class that explained what he wanted to do, also proclaiming his love for her.

The situation continued for weeks until one day, when he was staying at his grandparents’ house, he snuck out to meet her in her car, where they performed oral sex on one another. The next night, the sixth grader said they engaged in intercourse. Though Zamora told him not to tell anyone what happened, he later ended up telling a friend.

A friend of the victim said that he saw the two have sex in her classroom while he was told to be a lookout. “They were just doing it,” he revealed. “It was very uncomfortable… It’s, like, weird how a 27-year-old can, like, love a 13-year-old and do stuff. It’s just crazy. She’s not a good person.”

The two of them asked the friend to stand watch the next day, but he refused and left. The 13-year-old told the friend that he had sex with his teacher again after he refused to stand watch a second time.

Now, the victim’s parents are reportedly suing Zamora, her husband, and the school district for $2.5 million in damages.