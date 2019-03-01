Sheesh: Amanda Bynes Checks Into Mental Health Facility After Relapse
Just three months after making her way back into the spotlight with a fire Paper Magazine cover, Amanda Bynes has checked herself into a Mental Health facility following a stress-induced relapse. The actress, who was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, reportedly checked into an L.A. based facility back in January after suffering a drug relapse mostly due to the pressure of being back in the public eye and auditioning in Hollywood again.
According to TMZ,
[Bynes] is getting treatment for drug addiction along with mental health issues, according to our sources, who also say she’s still getting a ton of support from her parents. Amanda remains under a conservatorship started by her parents, but it’s been run by a mental health professional since 2014.
Bynes will be receiving help for mental health issues as when as drug addiction. Prayers up for the star.
