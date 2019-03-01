SMH: Young Dolph Got Almost $500K Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From His Car Parked Outside Of Cracker Barrel

Young Dolph Gets Expensive Jewelry And Cash Stolen From His Car

Young Dolph really doesn’t seem to have the best luck in the world, and earlier this week, he went through yet another unfortunate situation involving his custom bullet-proof car.

The rapper was having lunch at an Atlanta-area Cracker Barrel when thieves stole almost half a million dollars worth of jewelry and cash from his car parked outside. According to Fairburn police, the Memphis native was at the Cracker Barrel on Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia, just before noon on Wednesday when the incident happened, WSB-TV reported. Police say that Dolph was dining with another man when employees came and told him someone had broken into his car.

Young Dolph ended up telling police that the driver’s side window of his camouflaged 2018 Mercedes-Benz G63 was damaged and that the following, very expensive items were stolen: