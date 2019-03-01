NurseBae Angel Love Davis And Chef JJ Convey Chemistry As They Cook Up Some Louisiana Cuisine On Cleo TV’s ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’ [Video]

Cleo TV’s ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’

It’s getting creole lit in Chef JJ’s New York City loft this week. On the latest episode of his ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’, former Basketball Wives star/Nurse Bae Angel Love Davis and Harlem Activist Alize Garcia stopped by the kitchen to help cook up some New Orleans cuisine.

You can certainly see the chemistry between Angel and Chef JJ after he jokes with her that she would be the filling in his cake. She blushed and complimented him back. Meanwhile, Ms. Garcia leads the group to share fun drinking memories and talk food and romance.

Catch an all new episode of the hit Cleo TV show when it airs this Sunday at 9am EST on TV One. Check out a preview above.