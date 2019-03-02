Issa Dropped Charge: 21 Savage Reportedly Gets Felony Theft Charges Thrown Out

21 Savage Gets Charges Dropped Over Felony Theft

The news is slowly getting better & better for 21 Savage. According to The Blast, he’s now had his charges dropped in a separate felony theft case.

As previously reported, 21 turned himself in after facing a felony warrant for a missed show in 2016, where the rapper was accused skkrt-ing of with $17,000 he collected for a scheduled performance. But now, according to court records the felony theft of services was just dropped in Liberty County, Georgia shifting the case to a civil matter.

This is a major win for 21, as he can now turn all his attention to his upcoming immigration trial.