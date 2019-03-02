A Lil’ Positivity: Jaden Smith’s Foundation Is Bringing Clean Water To The People Of Flint, Michigan

Jaden Smith Is Bringing Clean Water To Flint, Michigan

According to PageSix, Jaden Smith‘s foundation and a church are on a mission to bring cleaner water to the people in Flint, Michigan.

Smith’s organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced that they’re teaming up to bring a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants to those affected by the water crisis. His “JUST” goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.