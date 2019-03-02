Juelz Santana Officially Checks Himself Into Prison To Serve 27-Month Sentence

Juelz Santana Checks Himself In To Serve Prison Sentence

Juelz Santana is officially an inmate after checking in to begin his 2-year prison sentence.

According to The Blast, Santana is registered to Petersburg Medium FCI, which is a medium security federal correctional institution located in Virginia & he should be released around 2021 even though records list his release date as “unknown” for now.

Juelz was indicted on two federal firearms charges related to bringing a .38-caliber Derringer to Newark Liberty International airport back in March. He was released on $500,000 bond with an ankle monitor and ordered to house arrest at his mother’s New Jersey home.