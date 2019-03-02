Penal Peach: Peter Thomas Arrested In Miami For Alleged Check Fraud 

Peter Thomas Arrested

Where’s attorney Phaedra Parks when you need her? Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Peter Thomas was arrested in Miami on Friday for writing counterfeit checks. Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-husband was reportedly flying into the city for his nightclub opening in Miami Beach when police took him into custody.

The news comes just a day after Thomas posted about making deals and “Big Things Coming” on his Instagram page.

 

Peter is currently being held without bond. Sheesh.

 

