I Like My Girls BBW: Future Denies Rumors He Banned Plus Size Women From Entering Miami Club Performance

Future Denies Banning Plus Size Women From the Club

Twitter went ALL THE WAY LEFT on Thursday night after rumors started to surface claiming that Future instructed the Miami club he was performing at not to let in any plus size women.

This all started when plus-size model Naomie Chaput went to her Instagram page, posting screenshots of a conversation with her and a friend, claiming she was denied entry into a STORY Miami because Future wouldn’t allow any bigger girls into the establishment.

In case you missed it, you can check out Naomie’s full Instagram story in the video below:

“So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so,” she said to her followers. “I’m just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place…the discrimination is insane to me.”

Following these allegations, both the criticism and the jokes immediately began to fly in Future’s direction.

Security: yo Future the BBW’s outside the club starting up a rally Future sitting in VIP: pic.twitter.com/lTclS5786F — TNASTY (@FirstNiteKing) March 1, 2019

This how Future scanned the club before he shut it down pic.twitter.com/hMFxJbX7hX — three-eyed raven (@tear_rio) March 1, 2019

Ever since Drake said “I like my girls BBW”, Future hasn’t collabed with him. It all makes sense now. — Jerrett (@KoofiDonJon) March 1, 2019

After seeing his name dragged through the mud, Future emerged onto his own Twitter page, denying the rumors that he made any sort of specific requests about what women he did and didn’t want in the club.

According to the rapper, he loves all women and the story circulating is all cap.

STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women 👑. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 1, 2019

So, there you have it. Maybe this situation was all a misunderstanding…or maybe the club’s bouncers were the ones to discriminate about who they were letting in and Future had nothing to do with it.