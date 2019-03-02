In White Folks News: Johnny Depp Suing Ex-Wife Amber Heard For $50,000,000 Over ‘Defamatory’ Abuse Report, Says She Was Creepin’ With Elon Musk

If You Care: Johnny Depp Suing Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is suing is ex-wife Amber Heard for a whopping $50 MILLION for defamation over an op-ed Heard wrote last year, according to The Blast. In the piece, she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp denies everything and is calling it an ‘calling it an elaborate hoax.’

The lawsuit states, “Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence.’”Depp’s attorney acknowledges that she never mentions Depp by name, but says the entire article “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Johnny Depp also claims to have proof that Amber Heard was spending some questionable time with Telsa founder Elon Musk during their short marriage in another report.

Depp claims Heard received many “late night” visits from Musk at Depp’s residence and used the building’s personnel to facilitate the visits. He claims the “Aquaman” star asked the staff at the building to “give her ‘friend Elon’ access to the building’s parking garage and the penthouse elevator ‘late at night.’”

Depp’s legal team claim they’ve deposed members from the building’s security team, and they testified to seeing Musk leaving the building the next morning after his alleged late night visits.

Yikes, this divorce is MESSY messy. Do you think Depp will win his $50 Million against his ex?