Dirty Dog Diaries: Kylie Jenner Katapulted Into Krisis Management After Katching Travis Skott Kheating

Kylie Jenner Still Wants To Work It Out With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is trying her best to keep her emotions in check and not blow up her family over Travis Scott’s alleged wandering wang according to TMZ.

The youngest “Kardashian” is reportedly still very angry at the rapper but also wants to work things out especially for the sake of young Stormi.

No word on what exactly Kylie found in Travis’ phone but whatever “evidence” she has of unfaithfulness was enough to cause a huge fight and ultimately ended with Travis canceling his show in Buffalo this past Thursday. Although reports cite “illness” as the *real* reason for the cancellation.

Between this scandal and the Tristan Thompson debacle, it’s been a pretty regular week for the klan.