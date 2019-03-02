Jesus Get Me Out: #FreeTristanThompson Tweets About Khloe’s Klinging Is Keeping The Internet KACKLING

Pure Comedy: Black Twitter Starts A #FreeTristanThompson Hashtag

There have been all sorts of discussions over who’s right, wrong and in between with this Khloe-Tristan-Jordyn situation. One thing for sure we all agree on is JOKES WILL BE MADE. After already dragging Khloe and her lil friends all week, Black Twitter produced a #FreeTristanThompson hashtag.

It’s no secret that after all of the SH*T Tristan has done to Khloe she kontinues to kling on. Cheating, singles only parties at his home, kissing her sister’s bestie — none of it has worked!

Tristan: so it’s over right? I cheated. Khloe: No. Jordyn is the reason this happened. We’re a family! Tristan: pic.twitter.com/XQjHf1IoIM — Lizzy 🌸 (@Lizzytrizzy) March 1, 2019

#FreeTristanThompson perfectly captures the thirst behind Khloe’s klinging to the relationship. Hit the flip for more.