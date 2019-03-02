La La Anthony Savagely Slaughters Scary Spice Mel B Who Maliciously Mocked Melo On ‘Drop The Mic’ [Video]

La La Anthony Vs. Mel B On ‘Drop The Mic’

Who knew that La La Anthony and Mel B had bars though? The actress and the America’s Got Talent judge battled it out to see who’s the dopest emcee on the latest episode of TNT’s ‘Drop The Mic’ as host Method Man played referee for the fire match-up.

La La shaded the hell out of Scary Spice’s style, while the singer went for the jugular, pointing out that the Power star’s husband, Carmelo Anthony, still doesn’t have a championship ring. The battle was all in fun, but who do you think won?