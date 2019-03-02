SMH: ASAP Bari Charged With Two Felony Drug Charges Following November Arrest

Asap Bari Hit With Two Felonies For Pennsylvania Arrest

A$AP Bari is going to have to face multiple charges, which includes two felonies in relation to his arrest last November in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania.

In total, the designer has been charged with seven crimes, according to reports from TMZ on March 2. The most serious of these charges are possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver weed and criminal conspiracy to commit to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The various misdemeanors include possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bari was first arrested on November 29 of last year when he got pulled over after police observed him driving his Mercedes the wrong way down a street. The police noticed a strong odor of marijuana when they approached his vehicle and during a search, authorities discovered over two dozen tins filled with weed and arrested Bari.

The New York native insisted that his stash was only for personal use and was initially charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, being released after posting a $25,000 bond.

This latest news comes on the heels of him putting yet another another legal situation in his rear view. Back in January, ASAP Bari pleaded guilty to a charge he was facing in the United Kingdom. He was accused of sexual assault in July 2017 after a video surfaced that appears to show him demanding sex from a woman before slapping her on the butt and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault. He ended up avoiding any jail time and was ordered to pay a fine and be subject to a restraining order.