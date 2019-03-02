The Brand Is Strong: Desus & Mero Chop It Up With Don Cheadle About Mom’s Advice And Ballin’ With Obama [Video]

Desus & Mero Interview Don Cheadle

The brand rages on as the second episode of Desus & Mero aired on Showtime this past Thursday.

This week’s illustrious guest was none other than Showtime’s Black Monday star Don Cheadle.

Peep the story that Cheadle told about playing ball with Obama…

On the next page, Don tells a story of a time that his mother G-checked him for being a d!ck to a fan.