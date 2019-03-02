Yikes! Jeannie Mai’s Ex’s Angry Girlfriend Is Dragging Her For Revealing She Paid Him In Divorce

Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband’s GF Thinks She’s Salty & Single Over THIS…

Jeannie Mai has worked the nerve of her ex-husband Freddy Harteis’ new love. After The Real posted a clip of Mai describing the lesson she learned in paying out money to her ex in divorce, his girlfriend Lindsay Toole dragged her in the comments for ‘lying” and still being single.

In the clip, Jeannie explains,

“I was married to someone who had more money than me, but because I was the stronger earner and we lived in California — a shocking thing slapped me in the face when we divorced and I had to end up paying him my earnings,” Mai explained before adding that the experience taught her a lesson about “looking out for myself.”

Welp, Toole’s take is that Jeannie is “greedy” and that’s why she’s still single. She wrote:

“Your complete focus on YOURSELF is why you’re DIVORCED. YOURSELF being the most important thing to you in the entire world is why you keep making up LIES for MORE attention. Ain’t nobody talking about YOU. Because we don’t care! Stop trying to tear someone down who has done absolutely NOTHING to you,” Toole continued. “Never one time has Freddy brought up your name or drug it through the mud where it belongs.”

Whoa! She continues…

“Every week you got some new dramatic story so that you can more pity and more attention. How many more lies are you going to make up before you are satisfied? Freddy and I are both working our butts off to have what we have. Not because you gave anything. Freddy walked away from 1 MILLION dollars so he could finally give our family peace. And God has blessed him fruitfully in doing so! Let it go. Stop trying to make up things for people to feel sorry for you. You made Freddy signed [sic] to keep his mouth closed. I didn’t sign for this very reason,”

Toole then threatened to “expose” Mai further if she continued to talk down on Harteis.

“I knew you would come back at his throat again. I will speak the truth Jeanie [sic]. I’m pre-warning that I will tell what really happened if you continue to publicly lie and humiliate Freddy!”