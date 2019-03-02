Anglo Angst: Sexophobic Soup Cookie Called Cops On Black Man For “Assault” Because His Dog Kept Humping Hers

White Woman Calls Cops On Black Man Because His Dog Humped Hers

Get this b!t¢# the f**k out of here.

Some WASPy Massachusetts broad called the POLICE on a Black man because his dog was humping her dog during a walk at the park. Let her tell it, her dog was a being “assaulted” and the Black man “threatened” her according to NBCNews.

“Your dog keeps humping my dog and assaults him,” a woman on a phone told the man, Franklin Baxley, who posted several videos on Facebook Wednesday of the incident at Attleboro Dog Park. “My dog’s assaulting your dog, do you listen to yourself?” Baxley answered, adding that after he separated the dogs, the woman asked him to leave the park. The woman on the phone then accused Baxley of “verbally assaulting” her.

At this time, another bogus Becky stuck her nose into grown folks business and began to vouch for her partner-in-whiteness saying that Baxley had broken the community rules.

“I know the rules,” Baxley said. “I’ve seen every single dog hump another dog here.” “You heard of Barbecue Becky cause this is the newest one, right here,” Baxley added. “I bet if I was white you wouldn’t have called the cops.”

Franklin posted the interaction on Facebook.

Listen to THIS s#!t…smfh.