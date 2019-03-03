Knifed Up Klepto: Man Allegedly Stole An Inmate’s Identity To Finance His Own Plastic Surgery

Man Allegedly Stole An Inmate’s Identity in Order To Pay For Plastic Surgery

According to The AJC, an Atlanta man has been arrested after being accused of stealing another man’s identity (who is currently serving a life sentence) in order to take out a $16,000 line of credit for a little plastic surgery.

Christopher Jones will reportedly face financial identity fraud charges for the crime. Authorities got hip to the scam after the bank alerted them of two “bogus” lines of credit that he took out “in the name of someone serving a life sentence in Florida,” said Johns Creek police Capt. Chris Byers.

Jones stated that he bought the inmate’s information in hopes of financing his cosmetic surgery.

“Basically what the law says in any of these cases (is) that you knew or should have known,” Byers told reporters, “and when you’re paying $2,000 to a third party for $16,000 worth of care, that definitely falls under known or should have known.”

Jones is out on a $15,000 bond, Fulton County jail records show.