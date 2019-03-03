Cheaper To Keep Her: Kevin Garnett’s Estranged Wife Is Seeking Over $190k A Month In Spousal & Child Support

Kevin Garnett’s Estranged Wife Seeking Over $190k a Month in Spousal and Child Support

As the old saying goes, it’s cheaper to keep her. According to The Blast , Kevin Garnett’s wife of 14 years, Brandi Padilla, filed for divorce last July and is seeking a boatload of bread.

According to court documents, Brandi wants $46,000 a month in child support, estimating that she will have the kids 95% of the time. She’s also asking for another $146,000 in spousal support and then another $300,000 to cover her legal fees. She claims that the former NBA champion earned around $20 million a year during their marriage and even though he’s retired from the league, she says he took home $10 million in 2017.

Kevin Garnett filed his response to her original divorce filing last month, asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids. As previously reported he is also asking the court to terminate spousal support for Brandi, citing a prenup the couple signed a month before they got married.