A Lil’ Positivity: Chicago Is Set To Elect It’s First Black Female Mayor In History
- By Bossip Staff
According to CNN, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle have emerged as the top 2 candidates to move on to a runoff in Chicago’s mayoral race. This simply means the Chi will elect its first black woman mayor in city history.
Lightfoot had reportedly won 17.48% of the vote and Preckwinkle had 15.96% with 95% of precincts reporting, according to the Board of Election Commissioners for Chicago. With an April 2nd runoff date, the winner will replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who decided against running for re-election this year.
Lightfoot is a former assistant US Attorney and describes herself as “an out and proud black lesbian” and has made reforming the police department a bedrock of her campaign. Preckwinkle is the Cook County Board president and has made education and a $15 minimum wage focal points of her campaign.
The winner will become the second woman and the second African American elected Chicago’s mayor, according to the Chicago Public Library. Jane Byrne was elected in 1979, and Harold Washington was elected in 1983.
