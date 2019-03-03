‘Tommy x Zendaya’ Brings Melanin Magic To Paris Fashion Week With Grace Jones & Other Beautiful Black Models

Now, this is some #BlackGirlMagic…

Zendaya Debuts Her “Tommy x Zendaya” Collection At Paris Fashion Week

That Zendaya reign just won’t let up. Inspiring millennial/Lancome model/actress/all-around boss Zendaya is making headlines for bringing some melanin magic to Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old debuted her Tommy x Zendaya collection at Paris Fashion Week and flooded the runway with beautiful black models of years past and the present in stylish 70s gear.

Included in the runway show were the likes of supermodels Beverly Johnson, Pat Cleveland, Veronica Webb, Beverly Peele and Debra Shaw…

and attendees included Janelle Monae and Yara Shahidi.

Arguably the scene stealer of the night, however, was the show’s closer; 70-year-old Grace Jones who danced down the runway to “Pull Up to the Bumper” in a bodysuit.

According to Zendaya her the fashion show was inspired by the iconic Battle of Versailles fashion show of the 70s, and it was especially important to include iconic black models.

“We’re paying homage to these women who changed our legacy…and allowed for me and so many others to be here. I remember when my Vogue cover came out, Beverly Johnson [the first African American model to land the cover of American Vogue] tweeted me congratulations, and I said this wouldn’t be possible without you,” said Zendaya to WWD. “This is about saying we appreciate and love you.”

