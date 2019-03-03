WELP: Khloe Kardashian Has A Change Of Heart, Says Trifling Trystin’s To Blame For The Breakup—Not Jordyn Woods

That was fast…

Khloe Kardashian Changes Her Story, Says Tristan Thompson’s To Blame For Their Breakup

Just a day after Khloe exploded on social media over Jordyn Woods’ “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, the klueless Kardashian’s changing her tune.

As previously reported Khloe was BIG mad that Jordyn claimed she wasn’t’ to blame for Khloe’s breakup with Tristan Thompson and detailed a night she spent partying at his house where NOTHING happened; until Tristan kissed her while she was leaving.

According to Khloe her highly publicized split from Tristan was ALL Jordyn’s fault and she flat out called Jordyn a “liar.” She later added that Tristan’s to blame as well, but hinted that he should get some sort of a pass because he’s her baby’s father.

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Now Khloe’s changing her mind, and admitting that it really is the fault of the man who allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant and not the 21-year-old he kissed while she was leaving his place.

Khloe started her series of tweets by noting that this latest Trystin’ cheating scandal was more anti-climactic than the first time she caught him creepin.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” said Khloe.

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

and she added that being betrayed by Jordyn whom she considered a “little sister” has been especially painful—but ultimately the breakup of her family is NOT her fault.

“But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” said Khloe.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

See what happens when Black Twitter drags you to Calabasas crumbles for blaming a woman for your breakup and NOT your consistently creepin’ baby daddy?

