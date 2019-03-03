Seriously?! Arkansas Church Posts Sign Saying ‘Heaven Has Strict Immigration Laws’

A church in Arkansas is facing a ton of criticism after posting a sign that reads, “Heaven Has Strict Immigration Laws, Hell Has Open Borders.”

According to reports from FOX 35, the community is not happy with Springdale Apostolic Church and their hateful message, especially since the area has a large Hispanic population. But according to the people in charge at the church, they say the message is biblical, not political.

Assistant Pastor Michael Pennington says that his wife is the one who came up with the concept. “My wife actually came up with it before anyone else,” said Pennington. “The reason we put that sign up was to tell everybody it is not easy to make heaven. If you read scriptures, it tells them the road to hell is wide and broad, but the road to heaven is narrow and straight.”