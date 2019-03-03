Cowgirl Cardi Rocks The Rodeo For Record Breaking Crowd
Cardi B Wows Texas Crowd At Houston Rodeo
Saturday you may have noticed that Cardi was wearing a very Western inspired costume to promote her new “Please Me” video featuring Bruno Mars.
Cardi’s costume was appropriate for her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where she broke an all-time paid attendance record by showing out in front of an audience of 75,580…
View this post on Instagram
I was so sick yesterday ya don’t even know ! I had such a bad migraine I had to get a doctor backstage to give me two shots and ain’t rehearsed cause I been working all week and ain’t really know what I was getting myself into until I got in the venue .Im OD honored for all the love Houston gave me! I remember the first time I came to Houston I came out here to strip and people showed me maaaaaa love and Houston was the first place me and set when on a date 😂😂😂The love have really grown .I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me .
Cardi gave props to the late great Selena from inside the arena, while also revealing how one of her outfits inspired the “Please Me” video. Pretty dope right?
Hit the flip for more photos and videos from Cardi’s performance.
Cardi also revealed she is down to a slim and trim 118 pounds post-Kulture… the rest of her caption is for Offset though apparently.
Check out more photos below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.