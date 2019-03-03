Cowgirl Cardi Rocks The Rodeo For Record Breaking Crowd

Cardi B Wows Texas Crowd At Houston Rodeo

Saturday you may have noticed that Cardi was wearing a very Western inspired costume to promote her new “Please Me” video featuring Bruno Mars.

Cardi’s costume was appropriate for her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where she broke an all-time paid attendance record by showing out in front of an audience of 75,580…

Cardi gave props to the late great Selena from inside the arena, while also revealing how one of her outfits inspired the “Please Me” video. Pretty dope right?

