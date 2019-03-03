Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Charged With Murder For Stabbing His Wife With A Rake After Learning About Her Affairs

Man Charged With Murdering Wife After Stabbing Her With Corn Rake

A man in Iowa has been accused of fatally stabbing his own wife with a corn rake after learning she had a couple of secret affairs.

39-year-old Amy Mullis was found dead on November 10 at her farm, about four miles northwest of Earlville. Authorities initially said that the woman has been fatally injured in a fall, which came after her husband Todd Mullis told 911 that no one saw anything that happened. But this whole incident being an accident was ruled out in December, when an autopsy showed that the woman had six puncture wounds, and the manner of her death was thus listed as a homicide.

Police have now formally charged Mullis with the murder of his wife.

Investigators told People that the woman was concerned that her husband could kill her due to their marital problems. “You’ll know Todd did something to me,” she allegedly told one friend.

Mullis initially told the police that their son is the one who found his wife impaled on the corn rake and that he removed it and started driving her to the hospital. According to the outlet, authorities learned that the couple, who had three children, had been experiencing marital problems after Amy was caught cheating with another man.

In the lead-up to her death, their relationship went from bad to worse and they even stopped sharing the same bed. Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the wife’s second lover was interviewed and said the woman was “scared to death” of him. “If he catches me, he might make me disappear,” she allegedly told him.

Another clue that lead police toward charging Mullis is that he also allegedly researched the murder beforehand, searching for “organs in the body,” “killing unfaithful women” and “what happened to cheating spouses in historic Aztec tribes,” according to the police.

Todd Mullis is currently being held on $5 million cash bail and faces life in prison.