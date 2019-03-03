A Lil Positivity: Morehouse Professor Holds Student’s Baby During Class Since He Couldn’t Get A Sitter

Professor Praised For Holding A Student’s Baby While Teaching Class

Nathan Alexander, a visiting professor at Morehouse College, said he was just trying to help when he allowed a student to bring his infant daughter to his class on Friday, also volunteering to hold the child as he taught.

Pictures of the unconventional classroom dynamic have garnered a lot of positive attention on social media, with a lot of people praising Alexander’s efforts to assist the student, Wayne Hayer, when he came to class while unable to find childcare.

“I’m not an exception,” Alexander said in a telephone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have teachers who (assist students in similar ways) every day.”

Alexander said that he initially discussed the idea of the same student bringing his child to class a few weeks back, when Hayer said he couldn’t stay for office hours because he needed to go pick her up. Much t o the surprise of the professor’s, his student took him up on his offer and Hayer arrived to algebra class with his adorable baby girl dressed in a pink outfit.