Pure Comedy: This ‘SNL’ Skit About The Horrors Of Bodega Bathrooms Is Way Too Accurate [Video]

Saturday Night Live Nails This Bodega Bathroom Sketch

If you’ve ever been to a bodega in New York City, chances are you haven’t been to the bathroom–because nobody has.

Who in their right mind would go to the bathroom in the corner store that’s 3 minutes from your own apartment anyway? On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and other cast members tackled a skit about what it’s really like in those bodega bathrooms…and the result is absolutely hilarious.