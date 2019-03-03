Fanny Back: Fantasia Opens Up About Leaving The Church, Advice From Patti LaBelle & More On ‘Uncensored’ [Video]

Fantasia On Uncensored

It’s been a minute since we heard from Fantasia, but the songstress is back and ready to tell her story on her own terms. On the latest episode of TV One’s hit show ‘Uncensored’, Fanny opened up leaving the church, and how her friendships with Patti LaBelle and Aretha Franklin helped her to find her voice.

On walking away from church, Fanny revealed,

“I started getting picked on. I didn’t want to be the girl singing in the church and blessing people. I started seeking attention from the wrong guys. Dressing a way I never wanted to dress. By 9th grade, that was it for me. I wanted to be loved. And I felt like the streets could give it to me.”

Hopefully this means she’ll be dropping new music pretty soon. See what else Fantasia had to say in the clip above. Catch ‘Uncensored’ when it airs Sunday at 10/9 C on TV One.