RHOA: Shamari Was A Drunk A$$ Mess And Twitter Thinks She Was Trying To Smash Eva’s Cakes To Smithereens…What?!

Shamari Loves Eva?

Nene’s “Bye Wig” party was quite the spectacle on Sunday. The big story, of course, is Nene ripping a cameraman’s shirt and threatening to f*** up Porsha for going into her closet for some reason. No one knows what triggered Nene about her closet, but we know she was ready to scrap over it. Meanwhile, the comedy of the night came from Shamari who got a little TOO turnt and drunk as hell.

The night for her ended when she threw up on Eva’s shoes, causing Eva to damn near throw up herself. But before that, she seemed to be giving the come hither eyes to Eva. We know that Shamari talks about being in an open relationship, only with women, so maybe Eva factored into that somehow. Whatever the case, the whole night had Twitter cracking ALL the jokes.

This is pure comedy.