Khloe Kardashian Tried To Backtrack On Her Jordyn Woods Blame And STILL Got Stomped To Hell On Social Media
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian’s Apology Didn’t Work
Khloe Kardashian is having a week from hell. She watched Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk that put ALL the blame on Tristan Thompson for all the cheating. Then she had a Twitter meltdown trying to put the blame on Jordyn. She got relentlessly dragged for it. She backtracked on the blame, saying she now realizes that it was all Tristan’s fault. That was supposed to get people off her back. Or so she thought.
Instead, the apology to Jordyn and realization only got her more thoroughly dragged through the e-streets. Again.
Take a look at the brutality.
