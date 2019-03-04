Khloe Kardashian Tried To Backtrack On Her Jordyn Woods Blame And STILL Got Stomped To Hell On Social Media

Khloe Kardashian’s Apology Didn’t Work

Khloe Kardashian is having a week from hell. She watched Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk that put ALL the blame on Tristan Thompson for all the cheating. Then she had a Twitter meltdown trying to put the blame on Jordyn. She got relentlessly dragged for it. She backtracked on the blame, saying she now realizes that it was all Tristan’s fault. That was supposed to get people off her back. Or so she thought.

Instead, the apology to Jordyn and realization only got her more thoroughly dragged through the e-streets. Again.

Khloe trying to shift the blame to Tristan now after all the backlash: pic.twitter.com/JDqDnaPHCg — 𝔼𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕓𝕒𝕣 𝔻. 𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 (@xXBarny90Xx) March 2, 2019

Take a look at the brutality.