Poor Thang: Diddy Says He Played Himself For Not Marrying His “Soulmate” Kim Porter

Diddy Regrets Splitting From Kim Porter Before She Died

Over the weekend, the late Kim Porter was heavy on Diddy’s heart because he was spilling his self-disgust online. The mogul took to Instagram to share a tribute to the deceased mother of his children and got sentimental in the comments section. A follower commented to Diddy, “when she was alive you didn’t want to marry her. Confused n*gro. GTFOH.”

Instead of dragging the dude for his unwarranted criticism, Diddy agreed with him.

“I know, I played myself. SMH”

Here is the post with the exchange in the comments.

Previously, folks online criticized Diddy for his publicized failed relationship with Kim Porter in the wake of her sudden death. This is the first time we’ve seen Diddy react to any of the criticism. At her funeral, Diddy referred to Kim as his “soulmate” and “angel”. Subsequently, Diddy publicly split with Cassie, his girlfriend of over 10 years after rumors their relationship was rocky surfaced.

