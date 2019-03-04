Update: Baltimore Woman Killed By Panhandler Was Allegedly SET UP By Her Own Husband & Stepdaughter

#BREAKING @BaltimorePolice announce arrest in murder of Jacquelyn Smith Smith’s husband told police they were riding in a car & saw a woman with a sign that read, “Please help me feed my baby.” He said Smith gave the woman money & was stabbed after a man approached the car #WBAL pic.twitter.com/VsINkv8NxK — Vanessa Herring (@VanessaWBAL) March 3, 2019

Wowwww…

Jacquelyn Smith Allegedly Set Up To Be Killed By Her Husband & Stepdaughter

A shocking story out of Baltimore has taken a bizarre new twist. Back in December, we reported that a kind-hearted woman named Jacquelyn Smith was killed after she gave money to a woman panhandling while holding what appeared to be baby.

Her husband Keith Smith told authorities that his wife asked him to pull over so she could help out the woman who was standing near a man on the corner. As Jacquelyn handed over the money, Keith says the man reached into the car and began stabbing his wife in the chest before grabbing her necklace and running.

Jacquelyn was then taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Now however authorities report that Keith himself has been taken into custody for his wife’s death.

Why? Well because they believe he and his daughter Valeria Smith plotted to have Jacquelyn killed.

WBALTV reports that Keith Smith and Valeria Smith have been arrested on first-degree murder charges. While they have not released a motive, authorities claim that Keith and Valeria were planning on leaving the country before an arrest warrant was filed.

“Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Keith Smith, 52, of Aberdeen, and Valeria Smith, 28, of Baltimore, were arrested Sunday morning in Harlingen, Texas, near the Mexico border.”

This is a portion of the media interview in December with Keith Smith and Valeria Smith. Both now charged with 1 degree murder in the death of Jacqueline Smith, his wife and her stepmother.They blamed the murder on panhandlers. Both arrested in Texas near Mexican Border. pic.twitter.com/ZWGscGrUbB — Barry Simms (@BarrySimmsWBAL) March 3, 2019

Jacquelyn Smith’s mother has since told WBALTV that she suspected that Keith was responsible for her daughter’s death all along.

“Oh yes,” she said “from the beginning. Jacquelyn was cautious, not stupid”

This is crazy.

Why do YOU think these two allegedly plotted to have their family member killed???