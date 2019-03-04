Racist Michigan Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Cory Booker On Voicemails, “Guns Blazin’…You Ni**er”

Man Pleads Guilty To Racist Phone Threats Against Cory Booker

Cory Booker was left several threatening voicemails at his New Jersey office back in October of last year and the man responsible has plead guilty to the crimes according to NJ-dot-com.

52-year-old Rick Lynn Simmons is facing five years in prison pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communication with threat to injure and will be sentenced on June 5.

On October 26 Simmons placed several calls from his cell phone to Booker’s office calling him all sorts of racial slurs and threatening to shoot him.

“I’m just doin’ my guns a blazin’ pal. I got a nine millimeter I’ll put in your (expletive) face, you (expletive). You wanna, you wanna challenge me?,” Simmons said, according to a copy of the indictment. Later Simmons said, “Come on, you bring it on buddy. Just me and my wife and we got guns a blazin’ you wanna come in here?”

Sadly, with his decision to run for President in 2020, we’re sure that there will be more racists doing s#!t like this.

This is America.