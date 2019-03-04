How Sweet: Offset’s Baby Mama Shya L’amour Gives Cardi B Props, Apologizes For Overreacting [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Shya L’amour is in MUCH better spirits this week. Last week, the mother of Offset’s daughter was emotional over some of his lyrics where he claimed he didn’t know if the tot was his. Shya says they have a better co-parenting relationship today and she gives it up to Cardi B.

Shya says Cardi has a “big heart” when it comes to being a step mama. Hit play to hear.

Categories: For Your Information, News, Uncategorized

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.