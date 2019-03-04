This Guy’s A Star: Dababy Drops Hilarious New Visual For “Suge” From New Album “Baby on Baby” [Video]

Dababy Releases Music Video For “Suge”

If you haven’t heard about Charlotte, North Carolina rapper Dababy then allow us to introduce you to him in the funniest and most head-noddingly way possible.

Today the MC popped the top on a hilarious new music video for the song “Suge” from his new album Baby on Baby. Dababy’s charisma can only be likened to rap legends like Busta Rhymes or Redman with his smooth blend of artful rhymes with comedic cadences and couplets.

Don’t take our word for it, press play on the “Suge” video below.

We wouldn’t lie to you, this kid is fire.