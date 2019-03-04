The Breakfast Club: Bernie Sanders Lays Out 2020 Presidential Plans, Addresses Reparations For Descends Of Slaves [Video]

Bernie Sanders Interview On The Breakfast Club

The race to become the next President of the United States is in full swing. Fresh off a big campaign rally in his native Brooklyn, Bernie Sanders made a stop by the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about his plans for America.

The senator spoke about economic policy for all, but in regards to the African-American agenda specifically, Sanders talked about prison reform and working on reparations for descendants of African slaves.

What say you? You feelin’ the Bern?